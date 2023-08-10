Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Peacock's Twisted Metal is its most-binged comedy series

Considering early impressions weren't strong for this show, it's managed to make quite the comeback.

Peacock's Twisted Metal originally had fans very concerned, but since the series has released it has been met with a much more positive reception than some had feared. It's even managed to be Peacock's most-binged original comedy series.

NBCUniversal reveals that the series was watched in batches of at least three episodes at a time on average, while a good chunk of viewers watched all 10 in a single sitting. Overall, viewers watched the Twisted Metal show for a whopping 400 million minutes.

We weren't as high on the series as a few other critics, but let us know what you thought of Twisted Metal and if you've binged it all yet.

Thanks, Deadline.

