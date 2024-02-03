Peacock has dropped a new trailer for Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate

After 13 long years, Megamind has finally made a return! Peacock has just revealed that the super villain will be starring in a new film and TV series which will both be dropping on 1st March.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate is the first film in the franchise since 2011's Megamind: The Button of Doom, which released on the DVD/Blu-Ray of the original film. It's said to pick up from the moment the first film ended and will lead conveniently into the new TV show. Megamind Rules!, on the other hand, is an eight-episode TV show, that follows Megamind as he attempts to become the first superhero influencer.

The synopsis for The Doom Syndicate reads: "Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the Moon."

Will Ferrell has not returned to reprise his role as Megamind here, instead that duty has been passed to Keith Ferguson (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and DuckTales). Both the film and TV show also star Adam Lambert, Scott Adsit, Josh Brener, and Tony Hale.

You can check out the new trailer for The Doom Syndicate below: