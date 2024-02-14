Peach becomes a mermaid, a superhero and a thief in the new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!

HQ

We already knew that Peach's wardrobe was pretty extensive when we saw the first trailer of Princess Peach: Showtime! transformations, but it turns out Nintendo left the best out and we didn't even know it.

The company has just released the second transformation trailer to let us know what professions (and matching level designs) we'll be seeing in the title, which launches exclusively on Switch on 22 March. In addition to the familiar cowgirl, ninja, baker and detective, Peach can become a Mermaid, Figure Skater, Dashing Thief Peach (a sort of masked thief) and superhero (the name Mighty Peach sounds great to us).

Using her new costumes and abilities, Peach will defend the Sparkle Theater and her friend, the ribbon Stella, from Grape and the Sour Bunch. Check out the trailer below.