Peacemaker's main cast is returning for season two

There has been a lot of talk about the second season of Peacemaker lately, and the director and DC boss James Gunn revealed just a few days ago that the script is now finished. Since then, Gunn has continued to tell us more about things to come, including some returning characters.

It turns out Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Economos (Steve Agee) are all coming back for seasons two, with Peacemaker himself (John Cena) and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) already being confirmed.

When asked about what Gunn is particularly excited for in season two, he replied "So many things. Yes, including the opening credits.", while also confirming that it will be brand new, but still choreographed by Charissa Barton who did the opening for season one.