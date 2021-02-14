Peacemaker TV series set for January 2022

You're watching Advertisements

It has recently been revealed that a Peacemaker show starring John Cena is planned for as soon as January 2022. A recent interview by The Hollywood Reporter with Casey Bloys, the content chief for HBO and HBO Max has revealed that the show has been greenlit, and that it will be one of the first DC shows coming to HBO Max.

I just started to get involved with the DC content in August," said Bloys in the interview. "Peacemaker is one of the first shows I greenlit and one of the first shows coming out, in January 2022. It's a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we're producing at a level we haven't seen DC content on TV do thus far."

Bloys was also asked a series of questions regarding the other DC TV universe, the Arrowverse and how that will be impacted by the DCEU TV shows, he replied succinctly. "You see confusion, I see lots of opportunity for DC fans!" Whether this means a potential crossover in the future remains to be determined.

Bloys was also questioned about the much teased Harry Potter TV show, as well talking about a second season for Watchmen. For Harry Potter he refused to comment, but for Watchmen he specifically said; "There are no plans at the moment for season two. There's no update on Watchmen."