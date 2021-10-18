Peacemaker trailer shows a lot of funny promise

HQ

We really liked John Cena's antihero Peacemaker in the summer blockbuster The Suicide Squad, and fortunately enough, we won't have to wait for a sequel to see him again, as there is a TV series under production that starts January 13 next year on HBO Max.

Of course we got to see more during the DC FanDome tonight, and Peacemaker is clearly something in the same vein as Deadpool. The trailer shows a lot of funny scenes and awkward superheroes is what hopefully will another homerun for the DC train that is currently really picking up speed with so many exciting projects when it comes to both movies and games - and comics.