Peacemaker to stream in the UK on March 22

All the episodes in the first season will drop on the same day.

Being a Brit myself, I've had to sit and listen to all the stories of how great the Peacemaker show is without actually being able to watch it and see if it lives up to the hype. Fortunately, while a tad later than ideal, that won't be the case for much longer as both the streaming destination and the date for when the series will stream in the United Kingdom has been announced.

Set to land on Now TV and Sky, all of the episodes in the first season of Peacemaker will become available on March 22, allowing interested fans the chance to binge the entire series on one chaotic and action-packed Tuesday.

If you are looking forward to the series, be sure to catch the official trailer and the opening credits videos below, to get an idea of what will be served up.

