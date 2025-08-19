Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks picks the DCU character she wants to interact with

HQ

Now that James Gunn's DCU is in full swing, we can expect to see major characters from his shows and movies popping up in other projects at any time. Peacemaker already had a cameo in Superman, and John Cena wants his vigilante to meet Batman down the road, but who else would the Peacemaker cast like to meet?

In a roundtable interview attended by Gamereactor, Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker, had an interesting pick. "That's a fun question. So, I don't remember this character's name so you might have to help me but in Superman, the one who had the baby..."

Of course, we're always willing to help at Gamereactor, even if our mics are on mute, and we told Brooks that was Anthony Carrigan's character, Metamorpho. Brooks didn't want to hang out with him, though, but instead wanted to babysit Baby Joey.

"I would absolutely babysit that child," she said. "Let's just say I would babysit. I would love to meet that character... I feel like he has just as much heart as Adebayo does."

Freddie Stroma, who plays Vigilante in the show, also had an interesting answer. "I think any serious character with Adrian would probably be a good interaction. So I mean Batman would be good."

Brooks then continued to say she's waiting to "truly reunite" with Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, who she's not yet had the chance to interact with. Stroma too, wants the chance to work with Davis playing that character.