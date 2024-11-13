Peacemaker set for an August 2025 release on Max

HQ

It's quite weird to think that the new DCU is almost upon us. Years of waiting, hearing about casting updates, plans for movies, TV shows and more, waiting with baited breath to see if our favourites will remain. Next year, that all comes to an end, as we see the real kick off of the DCU with Superman (which is of course presupposed by Creature Commandos, but the blockbuster is sure to draw the most eyes.)

With that in mind, nothing was going to get in the way of that July 2025 release for Superman. Not even Peacemaker, James Gunn's TV show that he brought from the old, dying DCU into his new one. We knew that Peacemaker Season 2 would arrive after July, but it seems HBO Max is wasting no time in getting it to our eyeballs.

According to a recent report from IGN, Peacemaker Season 2 will arrive in August 2025. This is just one month after Superman, so you can imagine the events of the movie could very well play into the antics of John Cena's antihero.