Peacemaker: Season 2 wraps filming

DC boss James Gunn continues to be very transparent about his many projects via social media. One of them is Peacemaker: Season 2, which was initially going to be heavily delayed while Gunn kicked off the DC universe and launched the TV series Waller (in which Peacemaker would have appeared).

Last year, however, he changed his mind and confirmed that scripts were being written for the full second season of Peacemaker, and just before the summer, filming began. Over the weekend, Gunn announced via Threads that shooting is now complete, and all that remains (well, it's a superhero show after all, so that's probably a lot of work) is the finishing touches for the August 2025 premiere.

Over the weekend, he also took the opportunity to confirm via Bluesky that Waller will still be produced as planned, so we'll probably see more of Peacemaker there too. With that said, Gunn also states via Threads that these last few years have been insanely busy for him, and that he's now going to take it a little easier with both directing and writing for a while.