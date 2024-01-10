Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a new opening

The follow-up season is currently being written.

Even though Peacemaker was a really entertaining series, challenging our perception of superheroes in the same way as The Boys, the single thing most people remember from it was the brilliant opening where the whole cast danced to the tones of the Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam's hit Do Ya Wanna Taste It.

It became a viral hit, and many people have wondered if we'll get the same opening for season two as well. The answer is; we don't. This was confirmed by the writer and director (and DC boss) James Gunn himself on Threads, when asked about if we're getting a new opening, something he replied straight up with "Yes".

Gunn recently revealed that he's halfway through writing Peacemaker: Season 2, and before that, we'll get a show called Waller where Peacemaker will show up as well.

