Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a new opening

Even though Peacemaker was a really entertaining series, challenging our perception of superheroes in the same way as The Boys, the single thing most people remember from it was the brilliant opening where the whole cast danced to the tones of the Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam's hit Do Ya Wanna Taste It.

It became a viral hit, and many people have wondered if we'll get the same opening for season two as well. The answer is; we don't. This was confirmed by the writer and director (and DC boss) James Gunn himself on Threads, when asked about if we're getting a new opening, something he replied straight up with "Yes".

Gunn recently revealed that he's halfway through writing Peacemaker: Season 2, and before that, we'll get a show called Waller where Peacemaker will show up as well.