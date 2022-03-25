Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a lot more DC guest appearances

HQ

Beware, this news piece has spoilers regarding the ending of Peacemaker's first season, so you are hereby warned! And with that being said, we got to meet a four really classic superheroes; The Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aqua Man (who turned out to have quite a curious... kink).

As we've written before, the showrunner James Gunn is currently working on the second season of the show, and this time we can expect more guest appearances. Speaking to Total Film he says:

"I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming. I don't know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We'll see!"

Is there anyone in particular you would like to see pay Peacemaker a visit in the second season? Perhaps someone from The Suicide Squad or maybe Batman or Shazam?