Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ghostwire Tokyo
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a lot more DC guest appearances

      James Gunn: "I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker".

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Beware, this news piece has spoilers regarding the ending of Peacemaker's first season, so you are hereby warned! And with that being said, we got to meet a four really classic superheroes; The Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aqua Man (who turned out to have quite a curious... kink).

      As we've written before, the showrunner James Gunn is currently working on the second season of the show, and this time we can expect more guest appearances. Speaking to Total Film he says:

      "I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming. I don't know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We'll see!"

      Is there anyone in particular you would like to see pay Peacemaker a visit in the second season? Perhaps someone from The Suicide Squad or maybe Batman or Shazam?

      Peacemaker: Season 2 will get a lot more DC guest appearances


      Loading next content