Peacemaker: Season 2 shown in a first teaser-trailer

HQ

Without any prior notice, James Gunn offered a big surprise to the Peacemaker fans this past weekend. Via Threads, he shared the first teaser from the upcoming second season of Peacemaker where we get to see John Cena as the titular character.

The short teaser also features Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, as well as a first look at Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr (a role he will also play in both Creature Commandos and Superman too).

Check it out below. We still don't know when Peacemaker: Season 2 premieres, but Gunn has confirmed that it will be in 2025, but after Superman, which hits theaters in July.