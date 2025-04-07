Peacemaker Season 2 releases on the 21st of August

HQ

While James Gunn is busy crafting the world of his new DCU, he hasn't forgotten about the old projects he'd like to keep in this upcoming universe of his. Namely, he's still attached to Peacemaker, a show which gets its second season in just a few months.

As confirmed by Gunn himself on social media, Peacemaker Season 2 launches on the 21st of August, 2025 via Max. In the ten-second teaser he posted, we see John Cena as Peacemaker, getting chased while dressed in a nice shirt and trousers.

We also get to see a few members of the returning cast from Season 1, as well as the shortest glimpse at Cena in the old costume once more. Soon, we imagine we'll get a more substantial trailer, where we'll know what Peacemaker is up to in his second season of bloody adventures.