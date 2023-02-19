Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 'postponed,' according to James Gunn

He does have quite a lot on his plate in fairness.

While it was loved by both fans and critics alike, some worried the first season of Peacemaker hadn't done enough to earn itself a sequel, especially after a second season didn't appear in the first phase of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plans for the DC cinematic universe.

However, the show hasn't been cancelled, but it has been heavily delayed. Replying to a tweet asking when we'd see season two, James Gunn replied that it was "postponed" while he works on Superman Legacy.

First as well, Gunn confirms we'll see the Amanda Waller spin-off show, which will have direct ties to Peacemaker. Following the end of season one, Waller's illegal dealings with Task Force X were exposed by her daughter, and we'll follow the fallout of that in the Waller show.

Still, it is sad we won't be seeing any more Peacemaker for some time, especially after the success of season one.

Peacemaker

