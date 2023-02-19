Peacemaker season 2 'postponed,' according to James Gunn

While it was loved by both fans and critics alike, some worried the first season of Peacemaker hadn't done enough to earn itself a sequel, especially after a second season didn't appear in the first phase of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plans for the DC cinematic universe.

However, the show hasn't been cancelled, but it has been heavily delayed. Replying to a tweet asking when we'd see season two, James Gunn replied that it was "postponed" while he works on Superman Legacy.

First as well, Gunn confirms we'll see the Amanda Waller spin-off show, which will have direct ties to Peacemaker. Following the end of season one, Waller's illegal dealings with Task Force X were exposed by her daughter, and we'll follow the fallout of that in the Waller show.

Still, it is sad we won't be seeing any more Peacemaker for some time, especially after the success of season one.