Peacemaker Season 2 is getting a new opening dance number

Few recent shows have had an opening sequence as iconic as that of Peacemaker. Seeing all the cast come out and perform a well-choreographed if slightly ridiculous dance number while in full costume and stone-like faces was an intro I wasn't going to skip anytime soon, and it seems the second season is getting the same treatment.

Speaking with Collider, film and TV star Alan Tudyk confirmed his wife, who choreographed the first season's opening dance number, was doing the same for Season 2. "My wife is involved. I think that's all I can tease," he said. "It is a new dance number."

Tudyk also explained a bit of the process that went into making the Season 1 dance number. "I was along for the ride in the creation of the first one because for Charissa, her pitch to James, who didn't know it was me when she was pitching it, she said my husband's an actor, and I'll teach him the dance and if he can— because she has to teach the actors, so it has to be at a level actors can dance. So she said my husband's an actor and if he can do it, anybody can do it. So I served as a low bar that John Cena had to step over."

We'll have to see what song is chosen for the Season 2 dance number as well. Whether you love or hate Gunn's superhero work, it's hard to argue his music placement in his shows and movies is poor, so we're likely in for another banger.