Peacemaker: Season 2 is almost finished filming

We know that many people are very much looking forward to the second season of Peacemaker after the success of the first season two years ago. The plan was initially to postpone it to get started with the new DC Universe, but luckily Gunn had second thoughts and filming began just before the summer.

Now, DC boss and creator (and writer) of the TV show, James Gunn, announces that the filming of season two is almost complete. Via Threads, we learn that episodes 6 and 8 are the only ones left, and that they are currently being shot.

Gunn's hectic schedule as DC boss (which among other things includes finishing work on the Superman movie) has led to Peacemaker: Season 2 not being filmed chronologically at all, with episodes two and three, being fully completed before episode one was recorded.

Peacemaker: Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025, likely after Superman hits theatres in July, and we would guess that it will be in the autumn.