Peacemaker: Season 2 is a "directly a Man of Tomorrow prequel" according to James Gunn

It was big news last week when James Gunn surprisingly confirmed that there is more Superman on the way, and sooner than expected. The sequel to this summer's big hit is called Man of Tomorrow and will premiere on July 9, 2027.

And apparently, we'll get a glimpse of what it's about in just a few weeks. The ongoing series Peacemaker: Season 2 will be the prelude. In a post on Instagram, Gunn calls the series "the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2". And when a fan specifically asks about this in the comments, Gunn responds with a clarification that cannot be misinterpreted, namely that it is "directly" a Man of Tomorrow prequel.

The season has so far aired three of eight episodes, and it is still unclear where the story will go, but it will lead straight to the next Superman adventure. However, that doesn't mean there won't be other DC entertainment in between. We know that both Supergirl and Clayface will premiere in theaters in 2026, and the TV series Lanterns will come to HBO Max on a date yet to be determined next year.