Peacemaker: Season 2 have a "really, really, really big cameo"

July 11 marks the premiere of Superman, which will be the first live-action movie in the new DC universe (though it kicked off with the animated series Creature Commandos in December). After that, we won't have to wait long for more DC entertainment as Peacemaker: Season 2 launches on HBO Max on August 21.

There will be a total of eight new episodes, and it seems that at the end we can look forward to a really spectacular surprise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, DC movie boss and creator of both the new Superman movie and the Peacemaker series, James Gunn, clearly implies that it seems to be an epic guest appearance:

"You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman. The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2... We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

Superman is probably the most likely to show up, but Supergirl has her own movie coming out in the summer of 2026 that will also feature Lobo, and it's conceivable that Gunn will take the opportunity to introduce a brand new hero (Batman and Wonder Woman are both in high demand) to introduce him/her to this new universe.

What do you think and hope about it yourself?