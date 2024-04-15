Peacemaker: Season 2 has started filming

When James Gunn and Peter Sadran unveiled their plans for the new DC movie universe in early 2023, many noted that Peacemaker: Season 2 was noticeably absent.

Instead, we would get a series dedicated to the character of Waller, which Peacemaker was confirmed to be featured in, while Peacemaker's own continuation would be pushed back a few years. But since then, we haven't heard anything from Waller, and instead Gunn has been regularly posting on social media in the past few months about working on the Peacemaker script, which was recently completed.

And now an important milestone has been reached. Via Threads, Gunn announced that filming of Peacemaker's second season is in full swing, and shared a picture of John Cena (we assume) from behind wearing the Peacemaker helmet.

Hopefully this means that episode one could be released as early as late this year, but probably closer to 2025. The release date is likely to be influenced by how closely the season ties in with other DC characters due to debut later, not least Superman, who appears in his own movie in July 2025.