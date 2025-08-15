HQ

While James Gunn was pretty adamant he was wiping the slate clean when he and Peter Safran decided to take up the mantle of heads of DC Studios, it was clear some of his favourites would stick around. Peacemaker is the biggest example of this, as the John Cena-led dramady has been chopped up and thrown into this colourful new universe so Gunn can continue writing one of the projects he feels most connected to.

Peacemaker gets over the hurdle of confusion very easily in a short intro sequence telling you what is and isn't important to remember from Season 1. The plot is mostly forgotten outside of Peacemaker and his chums saving the world but then backstabbing Amanda Waller at the end. That move made by Danielle Brooks' character Adebayo proves to have quite the ripple effect on the rest of the cast. It costs Adebayo and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) their jobs and future careers, forces John Economos (Steve Agee) to keep his head down in his government position, and sees Peacemaker himself shunned despite his part in saving the world.

This low point is where Peacemaker Season 2 kicks off. Everyone's got their own troubles to be dealing with, except Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), who seems to be mostly going by life as usual. However, Gunn quickly establishes that our Season 1 main cast is still happy to be around each other, and are at their best when they team up once more. Except for Peacemaker and Harcourt, as they tend to clash when they're together, which leads to Peacemaker thinking perhaps life in another universe could do him some good.

You might roll your eyes at yet another use of a parallel dimension in a superhero project, but Gunn largely gets away with it here because instead of focusing on the millions of useless universes out there and trying to make the audience care about the multiverse as a whole, the other dimension serves as a way to deepen Peacemaker's character. It shows him a world that just seems to be better than his own, which is a tempting choice when faced with his regular world, where plenty of important people want him dead. It's a nice, relatable use of a multiverse, as we all think about what our lives might have been like with different decisions and events.

Peacemaker as a character is often torn between forgiving himself and hating himself for his past actions, and Gunn plays with these ideas brilliantly this season. It's also nice to get some more of Harcourt and Economos, who each feel like they get more fully fledged arcs. Adebayo and Vigilante are left by the wayside somewhat, but they are not without their moments and it's honestly appreciated Gunn didn't try to play the field by giving everyone the same amount of depth, else we'd have had quite a thin show. I was a particular fan of Eagly's character arc this season, even if it did just offer some comic relief.

Comedy is in abundance in Peacemaker Season 2. It doesn't feel like it oversteps a boundary in the show's more serious moments, but for people who don't like Gunn's style of comedy, you're unfortunately in for a lot of it. For those that do, you're fortunately in for a lot of it. It's a personal preference at this point, and while I could see it maybe growing stale in the future, Peacemaker was still strong enough to get a good few laughs from me.

Mostly, those laughs came from Tim Meadows' character Langston Fleury, an ARGUS agent who seems like he walked right off the SNL set and into Peacemaker. The newcomers all do well and slot into the cast nicely, but Meadows' constant comic battery stood out especially, as it seemed he just got exactly what the show was about and trying to achieve right away.

Peacemaker remains a strong bit of television and another great sign for the future of James Gunn's DCU. At times it might not feel as much like a superhero show, but it's good to take a break from action and one-liners every so often to remind us that there are people under the silver helmets and spandex. Peacemaker has such a strong commitment to its world and its characters that the ridiculous becomes something you're willing to accept because you want to see where the story goes, and I think that's one of James Gunn's key strengths as a writer and director. I don't think it surpasses Season 1, at least it doesn't do so by much, but Peacemaker Season 2 continuously offers a good time, even if it has one of the most obvious bits of product placement I've seen for some years. Harcourt orders a Bud Light at the bar, only drinks Bud Light. Adrian brings a crate of Bud Light to the party they're at. Even when people are in bar brawls the Bud Light logo is never far.