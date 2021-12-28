Peacemaker season 1 will span eight episodes, with three coming on release day

HQ

The director of the upcoming Peacemaker TV series, James Gunn, has recently taken to Twitter to answer a whole range of fan questions about the show. As part of a lengthy thread Gunn dives into how many episodes there will be, their average length, how they will be released, and also a little about the writing process, all ahead of the upcoming release date of January 13.

Gunn notes that there will be eight episodes in the first season of Peacemaker, and that each episode will be around 45 minutes long. However, it was also mentioned that "the episodes vary" as Gunn "wrote & edited them at whatever length best served the story".

As for the release plans, we already knew that Peacemaker would be starting on January 13, but Gunn has since shared that on that day, three episodes will be made available, with the rest coming on a weekly basis.

In terms of why Peacemaker season 1 is only eight episodes long, Gunn said, "I wrote the whole series in two months during COVID. The first season is one complete story & 8 episodes was simply how long it took me to tell it. Practically, I also had to finish the series before #GotGVol3 took over my life, so I couldn't make it too long."

You can check out the trailer for Peacemaker below, and look to catch the show for yourself when it lands on HBO Max on January 13 (there is no word on which platform or channel the show will be airing on in the UK as of yet).