Peacemaker is officially getting a second season

While we're really not shocked to hear that the HBO Max hit show Peacemaker is going to get a second season - we're definitely glad that it's now official. This was revealed on the DC website with James Gunn confirming that he will both direct and write season two. Gunn also says:

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

John Cena will of course be back as the titular character, and had this to say about the wild ride that is Peacemaker:

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

The last episode of the first season airs today on HBO Max. If you still haven't seen the show, we can highly recommend that you do so as it is a pure love letter to fans of superhero comics.