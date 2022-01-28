Peacemaker is currently the world's biggest streamed TV series

HQ

We really loved John Cena's interpretation of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad from last year, and even more so with the TV series that premiered on HBO Max earlier this month. And it turns out we aren't exactly alone.

As Business Insider now can reveal, Peacemaker is currently the most streamed TV series in the world according to data firm Parrot Analytics, and has surpassed both The Witcher on Netflix and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. This is considered to be extremely impressive considering the fact that HBO Max does not have as many subscribers as Disney+ and Netflix.

Unlike Disney's more family friendly superhero series, Peacemaker is R-rated and the creator/showrunner James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) sure makes the most of it in every way. Combined with a heavy metal soundtrack, it really has struck a chord with both media and fans, and the question right now isn't if we're going to get a second season, but rather when.

Peacemaker episode 5 (out of 8) has premiered on HBO Max this week.