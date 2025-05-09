Peacemaker is back - watch the teaser trailer for season two

HQ

Boom! Here's our first proper look at the upcoming season of Peacemaker. Packed with even more brutal action, delightfully awful one-liners, and a truckload of uncomfortable patriotism. Yep, it's clear that Gunn hasn't lost his taste for chaos as John Cena once again reprises his role as the dysfunctional antihero with the oversized ego.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the villains we'll meet, slow-motion violence, and the glorious return of both Vigilante and Eagly. Check out the trailer below - the new season is set to premiere later this year.

Are you hyped?