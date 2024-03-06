English
Peacemaker gets his own Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer

"I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women, and children I need to kill to get it."

Today it's finally time for Mortal Kombat 1 players to learn the true meaning of peace, as Peacemaker has officially arrived as a fighter (although some got a a few days head start with early access). This guy adores peace and there is no limit to the amount of violence that can be used to achieve it, or as he puts it: "I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women, and children I need to kill to get it."

Check out the new trailer introducing the character, where we also get to meet the voice actor, John Cena himself, explaining what he thinks about becoming a video game character.

Will you get Peacemaker and start spreading peace?

Mortal Kombat 1

