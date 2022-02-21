Peacemaker finale smashed HBO Max records

HQ

We really loved Peacemaker. And we clearly wasn't the only ones doing so as it quickly became the biggest streamed TV series in the world, which led to the confirmation of a second season before the first one was even finished. Impressive, but the good news for James Gunn's series (which he wrote, directed and produced) doesn't stop there, as it also managed to set a pretty impressive record, as revealed by Gunn on Twitter:

"F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season."

Considering how many absolutely huge series there are and has been on HBO Max, this is of course an almost unbelievable achievement. And a well deserved one at that.