Peacemaker delivers peace in new Suicide Squad Isekai trailer

HQ

Next month marks the premiere of Warner's promising animated adaptation of the Suicide Squad, called Suicide Squad Isekai, which features a host of popular characters we associate with the group - not least Joker and Harley Quinn.

Another character appearing is Peacemaker, best known for the acclaimed TV series starring John Cena. Whether Cena will also voice the English-language version of Isekai is yet to be seen, but at least we can now check out the Japanese edition (where Peacemaker is played by Takehito Koyasu) where Peacemaker is, as usual, busy spreading peace. In his own way.

Suicide Squad Isekai premieres in July on Max, but no exact date has been confirmed yet. Check out the Peacemaker trailer from the series below.