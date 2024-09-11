English
Peacemaker confirmed to return next year

The second season will arrive in the second half of 2025.

The highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker is something that fans of the series have been waiting a long time for. But now James Gunn confirms that the new episodes will premiere next year, more precisely in the second half of 2025.

The film director mentions this via a post on Threads, and Peacemaker is thus (presumably) one of the first pieces of the puzzle in Gunn's new superhero universe along with Superman, which is scheduled to premiere on 11 July next year.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Peacemaker?

