Peacemaker arrives for Mortal Kombat 1 later this month

The in-game timer in Mortal Kombat 1 for the current Kombat League indicated that Season 4 was going to start early February, but when this was changed earlier today and delayed by roughly three weeks, most people suspected a delay.

And sure enough. Netherrealm Studios has now confirmed via the official X account for the Mortal Kombat series that the anti-hero Peacemaker will arrive for the game on February 28, and that we can expect Season 4 to start around this time as well. We're promised more information for both Peacemaker and Season 4 later this month, but at least we know when to expect it.