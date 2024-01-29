Peacemaker 2 script seems to be almost finished

Plans were to produce a second season of the very funny superhero series Peacemaker fairly close after the first season had ended in 2022. But as the creator James Gunn suddenly became a DC boss with the responsibility to reboot the entire DC universe, the second Peacemaker season had to be postponed.

During the last couple of months, he has been working on the script though, sharing his progress in social media every now and then. And now it seems like Gunn is almost finished. When a user asked him on Threads how the scrips is coming along, he replied: "I'm partway through episode 8, which is a banger."

While we still don't know how many episodes the second season of Peacemaker will have, the first season was eight episodes, and we assume we can expect something similar for season two as well.

Hopefully the production can start in a not too distant future, and we assume we aren't the only ones looking forward to watch John Cena wreck havoc again as the titular superhero?