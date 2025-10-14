PDC World No. 2 Luke Littler defeated by WDF Women's World No. 1 Beau Greaves

HQ

Only one day after thrashing Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) (World No. 1 Luke Humphries and winning World Grand Prix of darts, Luke Littler was stunned by Beau Greaves, 6-5, at the World Youth Championship in Minehead, England, a tournament played between players aged 16-23.

Beau Greaves, 21, women's world no. 1 by the World Darts Federation and three times WDF women's world champion, defeated Littler in the semi-finals, 6-5, and will face defending champion Gian van Veen in in the final no November 23.

Littler, aged 18, was already playing in senior levels aged 17, stunning even the most experience players. He already won the World Youth Championship in 2023, when he was 16. His focus is now on reaching Humphries as World No. 1, something he could achieve if he wins more than £70,000 in prize money, as the PDC decides the world ranking by the prize money won in the last two years.