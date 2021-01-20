Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon: Zero Dawn

PC updates for Horizon Zero Dawn are set to become more infrequent moving forward

The team at Guerilla are now dedicating more of a focus to Forbidden West.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Within a recently published blog post, Guerilla Games has noted that updates for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn will be trickling out at a much slower pace. The team states that the reason for the decision is that they want to focus more of their attention on its sequel Forbidden West, which is set to launch sometime in 2021.

A statement from the team reads: "As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!"

The most recent update that has been released for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is patch 1.10. This update doesn't add anything substantial to the game, but it contains several crash fixes and graphical improvements to allow for a much smoother playing experience.

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Photo: Guerrilla Games

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy