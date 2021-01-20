PC updates for Horizon Zero Dawn are set to become more infrequent moving forward

You're watching Advertisements

Within a recently published blog post, Guerilla Games has noted that updates for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn will be trickling out at a much slower pace. The team states that the reason for the decision is that they want to focus more of their attention on its sequel Forbidden West, which is set to launch sometime in 2021.

A statement from the team reads: "As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!"

The most recent update that has been released for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is patch 1.10. This update doesn't add anything substantial to the game, but it contains several crash fixes and graphical improvements to allow for a much smoother playing experience.

Photo: Guerrilla Games

Thanks, IGN.