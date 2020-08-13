PC specs revealed for Marvel's Avengers

You're watching Advertisements

The PC specs for Marvel's Avengers have been revealed, so if you've been waiting to find out what kind of performance you can expect from your gaming rig, ageing or otherwise, then check out the minimum and recommended specifications below:

Minimum Spec:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

If you'd like to know more about the game, you can read our impressions of the recent beta right here, with Marvel's Avengers due to Hulk smash its way onto PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on September 4, with next-gen versions to follow in due course.