PC specs for Watch Dogs: Legion have been revealed

Since Watch Dogs: Legion is being released for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as next-generation and PC, Ubisoft has made an effort to make this a scalable adventure that should run on your computer whether it's overheated by using a calculator or running the latest games in 8K and 120 FPS. The specs have now been revealed and it is quite obvious that Ubisoft has made an effort to make this game enjoyable on all computers.

Check it out below to see the many recommendations and requirements:

1080p / Low Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

• GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290X or Nvidia Geforce GTX 960

• VRAM: 4 GB

• RAM: 8 GB

• Storage Space: 45 GB

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060

• VRAM: 6 GB

• RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

• Storage Space: 45 GB

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i7-7700K

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060S

• VRAM: 8GB

• RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

• Storage Space: 45 GB

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700K / Intel Core i7-9700K

• GPU: AMD Radeon VII / Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti

• VRAM: 11 GB

• RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

• Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-9600K

• GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070

• VRAM: 8 GB

• RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

• Storage Space: 45 GB

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

• GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti

• VRAM: 11 GB

• RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

• Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

• Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs: Legion launches on October 29 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Xbox Series X version arrives on November 10 and the PlayStation 5 version will likely release in November (remember, we'll get this answer tonight).