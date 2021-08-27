PC requirements for The King of Fighters XV revealed

The King of Fighters XV got a brand new trailer during Gamescom, which included both a release date and a look at almost all the 39 confirmed fighters. Clearly SNK thinks this wasn't enough and has therefore updated the Steam page with the PC requirements. Let's just say chances are pretty good you will be able to run this one without too much of a hassle - even if it's a lot bigger than expected.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i5
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 65 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i7
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 65 GB available space
The King of Fighters XV launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 17.