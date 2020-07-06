PC release date confirmed for live action game Death Come True

Last year, we found out that Danganronpa's creator Kazutaka Kodaka was involved in an FMV adventure game called Death Come True, and this title was released on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android on June 25 earlier this year.

However, Death Come True was announced for 5 platforms and that leaves PS4 and PC. While we still haven't heard any details about the former, the launch date for PC version just got confirmed.

On the game's official Twitter account, it was announced that Death Come True will be released worldwide at 17:00 on July 17 (JST) via Steam. So you don't have to wait for too long if you've had your eyes on the PC version for a while.

