PC, PlayStation, and Stadia players can check out Watch Dogs: Legion for free this weekend

HQ

Ubisoft is kicking off the month of September with yet another free game trial. This weekend (September 3-5) PC, PlayStation, and Google Stadia players will be able to check out Watch Dogs: Legion's campaign and online mode for no expense. All progress made over the weekend will be carried over for those who decide to purchase and there are discounts across all platforms.

As mentioned this isn't the only free trial that Ubisoft has held for one of its major properties. Just last month the publisher invited players to check out Far Cry 5 ahead of the release of its upcoming successor.

You can check out the full list of discounts available this weekend below: