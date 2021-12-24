PC is the most played gaming platform this year

HQ

It's that time of the year when we get to see a whole bunch of "in review" statistics that depict the trends and general numbers behind what took place over the last 12 months. HowLongToBeat has joined in on this trend by sharing a bunch of different lists that give us an insight into what 2021 looked like, including the most played platforms and the most retired titles.

With all the data that these lists are made of coming from users of the site, it has been revealed that PC is the most played gaming platform of the year, with PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One coming in second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively. Interestingly PlayStation 3 is higher up the list than Xbox Series, which came in at a surprising seventh.

Otherwise, HowLongToBeat also revealed that Loop Hero is its most retired game (we assume this meant the one that the most people failed to complete), with The Ascent and Genesis Noir making up the top three.

Resident Evil Village also took the trophy as the most completed game, with Metroid Dread and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart coming in second and third.

Finally, NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 topped out the most backlogged game list, with Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition making up the other leaders in this category.