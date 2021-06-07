PC Gaming Show is set for Sunday night

You're watching Advertisements

PC Gamer has finally revealed the exact time for when we can expect to see the PC Gaming Show at this year's E3. We previously knew that the broadcast was planned for Sunday, June 13, but now we know that it will be taking place at 10:30pm BST / 11:30pm CEST

The PC Gaming Show is looking to take place a few hours after the Microsoft X Bethesda, and the Square Enix showcases, and will mark the midpoint for the annual event. As for what is planned, the show is expected to feature 90 minutes of content focussed entirely on PC gaming, including "a total of 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews".

You can read a little further into what the show is looking to deliver here, which includes a Chivalry 2 announcement, a major reveal for Humankind, and a message from Valve about Steam.