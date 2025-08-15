PC gaming is expanding everywhere... except Japan

HQ

While claims of a PC master race aren't shouted nearly as loudly as they once were, there is a general trend towards more gamers choosing to have a PC to play their favourite titles. Free access to online matchmaking, deals via multiple marketplaces, and the end of console exclusivity makes a PC a pretty good option nowadays, and the world seems to agree, except for Japan.

As per Automaton, Japanese outlet Famitsu has published a preview of its Famitsu Game Hakusho, a report that shows trends in the Japanese and global game industry. In this preview, we can see that the PC market in Japan is smaller than it was ten years ago, by around 3 million users.

Mobile users and console users have increased in Japan in this time, and so perhaps with the rise of gaming on the go, people have been less enthusiastic about sitting behind a big tower PC to play their games.

There aren't clear reasons for this decline of PC in Japan, but mobile usage and PC part pricing could be key factors. Pre-built PC prices rose 40% in the last six years, and some individual PC components have tripled in price in the region. PC shipments have also been largely decreasing in the country, making it hard to get your super beefy 5090 rig in Japan, perhaps.