PC gaming continues to massively outperform consoles

In the past decade or so, PC gaming has continued to rise from being seen more as a niche way to play games to the ultimate way to indulge in gaming. Now, a new report from Epyllion shows that the spending on PC gaming has eclipsed that of consoles.

That isn't to say consoles aren't attracting billions on their own. Last year, according to Epyllion (via FictionHorizon), consoles brought home $18 billion when it came to spending. PC gaming, however, had a total of $30 billion. Of course, even combined console and PC can't hold a candle to mobile's $80 billion, but that's understandable in today's gaming age.

Epyllion reports that things like larger gaming libraries, the inclusion of early-access titles, higher top-tier performance, and the ability to multi-task among other factors are what draw people to a PC over a console.

Also, some of the world's biggest games, such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, are only played on PC, meaning all the revenue from them isn't heading towards consoles.