PC Game Pass members have tripled since last November

Microsoft has been sharing a few titbits of information lately about its gaming portfolio and what moves it is making to improve and expand that effort. As part of the What's Next For Gaming 2022 event, some further statistics about Game Pass has been revealed, and it shows how the subscription service has expanded over the past year.

We're told that compared to last November, PC Game Pass players have tripled in number, and moreover, we're told that over the past 12 months, Game Pass playtime is up by 45%, with that being equated to "billions of hours".

But that's not all the Game Pass news that was shared, as it was also revealed that starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Argentina and New Zealand can use their subscription to check out Cloud Gaming, which has just been released in both countries.