PC Game Pass is coming to 40 more countries

Xbox is testing out PC Game Pass in 40 more countries, including the likes of Albania, Iceland, Egypt, and Ukraine, allowing them to sign up for a preview version of the subscription service, which comes at a "special testing price" for their first month.

Despite the word preview being associated with this PC Game Pass expansion, it appears that Microsoft is planning on fully rolling out the service in these countries, which would bring the total amount of countries with Game Pass access to 86.

Check out the full list below:



Albania



Algeria



Bahrain



Bolivia



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Bulgaria



Costa Rica



Croatia



Cyprus



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Estonia



Georgia



Guatemala



Honduras



Iceland



Kuwait



Latvia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Malta



Moldova



Montenegro



Morocco



Nicaragua



North Macedonia



Oman



Panama



Paraguay



Peru



Qatar



Romania



Serbia



Slovenia



Tunisia



Ukraine



Uruguay



Once players have joined the Xbox Insider Program, they'll be able to access their preview of Game Pass on PC. Check out more details on the Xbox Wire blog.