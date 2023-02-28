Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

PC Game Pass is coming to 40 more countries

People in these countries will be able to sign up at a special preview price.

HQ

Xbox is testing out PC Game Pass in 40 more countries, including the likes of Albania, Iceland, Egypt, and Ukraine, allowing them to sign up for a preview version of the subscription service, which comes at a "special testing price" for their first month.

Despite the word preview being associated with this PC Game Pass expansion, it appears that Microsoft is planning on fully rolling out the service in these countries, which would bring the total amount of countries with Game Pass access to 86.

Check out the full list below:


  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Bahrain

  • Bolivia

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Bulgaria

  • Costa Rica

  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Ecuador

  • Egypt

  • El Salvador

  • Estonia

  • Georgia

  • Guatemala

  • Honduras

  • Iceland

  • Kuwait

  • Latvia

  • Libya

  • Liechtenstein

  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Moldova

  • Montenegro

  • Morocco

  • Nicaragua

  • North Macedonia

  • Oman

  • Panama

  • Paraguay

  • Peru

  • Qatar

  • Romania

  • Serbia

  • Slovenia

  • Tunisia

  • Ukraine

  • Uruguay

Once players have joined the Xbox Insider Program, they'll be able to access their preview of Game Pass on PC. Check out more details on the Xbox Wire blog.

