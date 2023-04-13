PC Game Pass comes to 40 more countries

Microsoft has announced that it has released the PC Game Pass subscription service in 40 more countries. Following debuting the service in 40 new locations in February, April has followed suit, with 40 new regions now available to explore the broad library of titles.
As for which countries now have access to PC Game Pass, they are as follows:
In terms of pricing, you can find local information relating to your region right here.
And you can also see what has been, and will be, added to the Game Pass library for April in the latest update right here.