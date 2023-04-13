PC Game Pass comes to 40 more countries

HQ

Microsoft has announced that it has released the PC Game Pass subscription service in 40 more countries. Following debuting the service in 40 new locations in February, April has followed suit, with 40 new regions now available to explore the broad library of titles.

As for which countries now have access to PC Game Pass, they are as follows:



Albania



Algeria



Bahrain



Bolivia



Bosnia and Herzegovina



Bulgaria



Costa Rica



Croatia



Cyprus



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Estonia



Georgia



Guatemala



Honduras



Iceland



Kuwait



Latvia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Malta



Moldova



Montenegro



Morocco



Nicaragua



North Macedonia



Oman



Panama



Paraguay



Peru



Qatar



Romania



Serbia



Slovenia



Tunisia



Ukraine



Uruguay



In terms of pricing, you can find local information relating to your region right here.

And you can also see what has been, and will be, added to the Game Pass library for April in the latest update right here.