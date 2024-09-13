PC game Garry's Mod has been entered into the Guinness Book of World Records

In some ways, Garry's Mod is the Library of Alexandria of our gaming era. For a small price, you get access to hundreds of thousands of player creations, entire games within the game, a sandbox that lets you create anything, and plenty more.

Garry's Mod is now officially the best-selling PC exclusive ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. In the book's 2025 gamer edition, we'll see dear old Garry's creation make it to the annals of gaming history.

It doesn't surprise us that Garry's Mod has proven to be so popular. Everyone and their mother seems to own the game, and while it might be a PC exclusive, that certainly hasn't prevented its influence from reaching the mainstream. Take a look at any popular gaming YouTuber, or any meme using the Source engine, and you'll likely find the mark of Garry's Mod there somewhere.

