PC Fútbol 8 sets new release date, will it deliver this time?

We recently let many know about the strange situation surrounding the football team management title, PC Fútbol 8, and now we have news on the matter. The game's official account has announced that, after making the necessary checks and continuing to fix bugs, PC Fútbol 8 will be released on 5 August at 19:30 CEST.

It will be then that the new studio Una Partida Más will give players the final word on the title, which since its announcement has been surrounded by controversy, accusations of cheating and miscommunication. Let's hope that after all, it will result in a sports title that reminds gamers of one of the most famous franchises in Spanish video game development.

Are you going to try PC Fútbol 8 on 5 August?