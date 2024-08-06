PC Fútbol 8 missed its launch date again

The real soap opera of the summer is not the quality of the Seine waters at the Olympics, but whether PC Fútbol 8 is a scam (it would be a joke if there was no money involved) or whether it is the most eventful launch in history. Because yes, just as we suspected, the game was not released yesterday, 5 August. The account at X gave no explanation, and only through an email sent to those brave enough to still hold the game we see that the studio Una Partida Más has asked for 48 hours more, until 7 August at 19:30, to solve a problem with the database.

The full email is transcribed below.

"We are very sorry to inform you that we need to postpone the launch to Wednesday [7 August] at 19:30 due to a problem with the transfer section not being reconnected properly, causing unexpected behaviour with the database."

"We are finishing repairs, but we won't be able to take it out today, Monday."

"Tomorrow at 18h we will upload to youtube a video with the game while we make sure that the version is correct."

Judge for yourself: Should we prepare for the worst tomorrow?