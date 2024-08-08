PC Fútbol 8 fails to deliver on its umpteenth launch promise and users already recognise it as a scam

Regardless of what happens now, we consider the PC Fútbol 8 case closed. The game asked for an extension of 48 hours last Monday to supposedly solve last minute problems, but neither the game was released yesterday at 19:30 CEST (as the studio Una Partida Más had said) nor have they given explanations to the users who still had the game pre-ordered.

Looking into the matter, we can see on SteamDB that there have been no updates on the game's page or code patches since 4 months ago, last April 12th. The game's X account (and the only way to contact the studio) has not posted any message since 26 July, and users already consider the game "Abandoned", a clear reference to Hasan Kahraman's vaporware.

Yet another case of how video games can unfortunately be a method of ripping people off and destroying their illusions. PC Fútbol franchise (when it was in the hands of Dinamic Multimedia) was one of the pillars of Spanish development, and it is sad to see how its history has ended, dragging its name along the ground.