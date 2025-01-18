PC dominates the gaming market according to study

HQ

A new and comprehensive report from Epyllion, analyzing the industry's development over the past decade, reveals that PC gaming now generates revenues that completely overshadow consoles. Since 2011, PC has earned 225% more money than PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo combined, amounting to nearly 300 billion SEK in pure revenue. And this figure only accounts for game sales.

This dominance is attributed to several factors, including the significantly larger selection of games on PC, greater access to Early Access projects, better conditions for competitive gaming, and the fact that more previously console-exclusive games are now available on PC. Additionally, Epyllion highlights that the ability to upgrade a computer—allowing it to far surpass console performance—is also a crucial factor.

